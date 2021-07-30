Overview

Dr. Charles Evans, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at Charles A Evans MD PA in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.