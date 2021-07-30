Dr. Charles Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Evans, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Locations
Charles A Evans MD PA203 Christie Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 699-5433
- 2 322 Oak Crk Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 699-5433
- 3 302 Medical Park Dr Ste 105, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 699-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evans and everyone in the office listens very well and works quickly to get you what you need. Definitely recommend!
About Dr. Charles Evans, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
