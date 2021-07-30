See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lufkin, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Evans, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.3 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Evans, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Evans works at Charles A Evans MD PA in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charles A Evans MD PA
    203 Christie Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 699-5433
  2. 2
    322 Oak Crk Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 699-5433
  3. 3
    302 Medical Park Dr Ste 105, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 699-5433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Woodland Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Charles Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255334538
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans works at Charles A Evans MD PA in Lufkin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Evans’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

