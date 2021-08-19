Dr. Evans Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Evans Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Evans Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Evans Jr works at
Locations
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists7401 Beaufont Springs Dr Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 323-5011Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Stony Point8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 323-5011
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was called in by me, now on two separate occasions (5 years apart), as consultant because my cardiologist is out of HCA network. Was very cooperative and communicative with my attending doctors both present and remote. Answered all my questions from my very detailed oriented engineering perspective. Understood my special medical circumstances and was reassuring with both the possible A and a B plans courses of action. Not sure I could have gone any better -- to wit my 5*
About Dr. Charles Evans Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1770503765
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans Jr has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.