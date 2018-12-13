Overview of Dr. Charles Faber, DO

Dr. Charles Faber, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Faber works at Ent. and Allergy Inc. in Warwick, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.