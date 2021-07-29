Dr. Famoyin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Famoyin, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Famoyin, MD
Dr. Charles Famoyin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson County Community Hospital and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Famoyin's Office Locations
Quality of Life Healthcare Inc.302 Wesley St Ste 3, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 282-0561
Daniel A Slonaker MD PC3915 Bristol Hwy Ste 402, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 282-0561
Sycamore Shoals Gero-psych1501 W Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Directions (423) 282-0398
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Johnson County Community Hospital
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s thorough and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Charles Famoyin, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English, French
- 1003807355
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Famoyin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Famoyin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Famoyin has seen patients for Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Famoyin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Famoyin speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Famoyin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Famoyin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Famoyin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Famoyin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.