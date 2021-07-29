See All Hematologists in Johnson City, TN
Dr. Charles Famoyin, MD

Hematology
3.5 (26)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Famoyin, MD

Dr. Charles Famoyin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson County Community Hospital and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

Dr. Famoyin works at Quality of Life Healthcare Inc. in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Elizabethton, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Famoyin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Quality of Life Healthcare Inc.
    302 Wesley St Ste 3, Johnson City, TN 37601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 282-0561
  2. 2
    Daniel A Slonaker MD PC
    3915 Bristol Hwy Ste 402, Johnson City, TN 37601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 282-0561
  3. 3
    Sycamore Shoals Gero-psych
    1501 W Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 282-0398

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franklin Woods Community Hospital
  • Johnson City Medical Center
  • Johnson County Community Hospital
  • Sycamore Shoals Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Famoyin, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Famoyin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Famoyin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Famoyin has seen patients for Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Famoyin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Famoyin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Famoyin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Famoyin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Famoyin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.