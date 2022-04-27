Overview of Dr. Charles Farber, MD

Dr. Charles Farber, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Farber works at Atlantic Health System in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.