Overview

Dr. Charles Farber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Farber works at Plainview Manetto Hill Gastroenterology in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.