Dr. Charles Farber, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Farber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Associates PC146A Manetto Hill Rd Ste 205, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-4404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is extremely empathetic and truly works to find the most appropriate treatment for his patients individual needs.
About Dr. Charles Farber, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
