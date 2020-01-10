See All Plastic Surgeons in Dothan, AL
Dr. Charles Feagin Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Charles Feagin Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (14)
Map Pin Small Dothan, AL
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Feagin Jr, MD

Dr. Charles Feagin Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.

Dr. Feagin Jr works at Flowers Hospital EMR in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Feagin Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Flowers Hospital
    4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 793-5000
  2. 2
    Feagin & Owen M.d.. PC
    4300 W Main St Ste 43, Dothan, AL 36305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 793-7211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Breast Atrophy
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Breast Atrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Feagin Jr?

    Jan 10, 2020
    Competent, skilled, well trained and very conscientious, Dr. Feagin has performed numerous procedures and I have been well pleased with results of all. His track record and my results are the ONLY reason that I tolerate his unfriendly, nonchalant, unprofessional staff. As a repeat, self paying patient being told to "call" for a surgery time is unacceptable. After calling, being told the schedule was not out yet and for ME to call again tomorrow, the day before surgery is unprofessional. Why am I calling? Why isn't the Dr 's office calling me? This attitude needs adjusting tremendously to show a bit of appreciation for a patient who is choosing this physician over a large number of competing plastic surgeons, paying thousands of dollars, in cash, up front, and taking time to do follow up with an office staff who should be bending over backwards to make the patient feel welcome. The staff, in my opinion, should communicate direct with the patient in a timely, helpful & friendlymanner.
    — Jan 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Feagin Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Feagin Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Feagin Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Feagin Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Feagin Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Feagin Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Feagin Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427141282
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U of AL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Of Ut
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bapt Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Feagin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feagin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feagin Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feagin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feagin Jr works at Flowers Hospital EMR in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Feagin Jr’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Feagin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feagin Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feagin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feagin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Feagin Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.