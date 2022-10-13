Dr. Charles Fernicola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernicola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Fernicola, MD
Dr. Charles Fernicola, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Urology1145 Beacon Ave # 45, Manahawkin, NJ 08050
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Fernicola spent a very generous amount of time with me, and upon leaving I had no unanswered questioned. I was treated as a valued new patient and old friend. I would highly recommend this compassionate physician. He was on time for my appointment and the office staff was friendly and polite.
Urology
41 years of experience
English, Spanish
University Hospital Nj Med School
UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
