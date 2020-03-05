See All Ophthalmologists in Lockport, NY
Dr. Charles Fetterman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Fetterman, MD

Dr. Charles Fetterman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.

Dr. Fetterman works at Niagara Regional Surgery Center in Lockport, NY with other offices in Newfane, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Keratitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Fetterman's Office Locations

    Riches Chiropractic Pllc
    5875 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 514-5730
    Charles J Fetterman MD PC
    2596 William St, Newfane, NY 14108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 434-7505
    Charles J Fetterman MD PC
    70 PROFESSIONAL PKWY, Lockport, NY 14094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 434-7505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 05, 2020
    Friendly & courteous. My glass RX is always right on.
    — Mar 05, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Fetterman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922038785
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY At Buffalo Consort
    • Sister's Hosp
    • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Fetterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fetterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fetterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fetterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fetterman has seen patients for Presbyopia, Keratitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fetterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fetterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fetterman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fetterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fetterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

