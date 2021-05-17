Dr. Charles Field, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Field, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Field, MD
Dr. Charles Field, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Field works at
Dr. Field's Office Locations
Surgical Group of South Jersey, PA570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 428-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Field?
Had a very good experience.Dr Fields was very good at explaining my condition, and how to help with it. I give him a 10
About Dr. Charles Field, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720037039
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- Cooper Hospital UMDNJ
- Cooper Hospital UMDNJ
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Field has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Field accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Field works at
Dr. Field has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Field on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
