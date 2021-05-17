See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Charles Field, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (23)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Charles Field, MD

Dr. Charles Field, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Field works at Surgical Group of South Jersey, PA in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Field's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Group of South Jersey, PA
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 428-7700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 17, 2021
    Had a very good experience.Dr Fields was very good at explaining my condition, and how to help with it. I give him a 10
    — May 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Field, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1720037039
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cooper University Hospital
    Residency
    • Cooper Hospital UMDNJ
    Internship
    • Cooper Hospital UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Willingboro Hospital
    • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

