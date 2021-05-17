Overview of Dr. Charles Field, MD

Dr. Charles Field, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Willingboro Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Field works at Surgical Group of South Jersey, PA in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.