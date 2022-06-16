Overview

Dr. Charles Filipiak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Filipiak works at ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.