Dr. Charles Filipiak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Filipiak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Filipiak works at
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare5700 Monroe St Unit 103, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 843-7996
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Paramount
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just had an Endoscopy & colonoscopy done by Dr. Filipiak he was amazing and the staff at Toledo hospital took excellent care of me. I thank you all for your professionalism & respect while under your care.
About Dr. Charles Filipiak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1124026125
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Hosp
- Flower Hospital|Georgetown University Hospital|Med College Of Ohio Hospital|Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filipiak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filipiak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filipiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Filipiak works at
Dr. Filipiak has seen patients for Hernia, Diarrhea and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Filipiak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Filipiak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filipiak.
