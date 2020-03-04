See All Orthodontists in Sayville, NY
Dr. Charles Fiorenti, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Charles Fiorenti, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.9 (59)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Fiorenti, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Sayville, NY. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY at Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine - D.D.S..

Dr. Fiorenti works at Dr. Fiorenti's Orthodontics in Sayville, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Fiorenti's Orthodontics
    285 W Main St Ste 101, Sayville, NY 11782 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 589-8787
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cavity
Damon® System
Invisalign Teen®
Cavity
Damon® System
Invisalign Teen®

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Damon® System Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 59 ratings
Patient Ratings (59)
5 Star
(56)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Fiorenti?

Mar 04, 2020
Had such a wonderful experience! The whole staff is amazing and we highly recommend them. Great experience!!
K. M. — Mar 04, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Charles Fiorenti, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Fiorenti, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fiorenti to family and friends

Dr. Fiorenti's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Fiorenti

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Fiorenti, DDS.

About Dr. Charles Fiorenti, DDS

Specialties
  • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1770732281
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SUNY at Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine - D.D.S.
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Fiorenti, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiorenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fiorenti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fiorenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fiorenti works at Dr. Fiorenti's Orthodontics in Sayville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fiorenti’s profile.

59 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiorenti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiorenti.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiorenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiorenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Charles Fiorenti, DDS?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.