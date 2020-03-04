Dr. Charles Fiorenti, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiorenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Fiorenti, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Fiorenti, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Sayville, NY. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY at Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine - D.D.S..
Dr. Fiorenti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Fiorenti's Orthodontics285 W Main St Ste 101, Sayville, NY 11782 Directions (631) 589-8787Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fiorenti?
Had such a wonderful experience! The whole staff is amazing and we highly recommend them. Great experience!!
About Dr. Charles Fiorenti, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1770732281
Education & Certifications
- SUNY at Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine - D.D.S.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiorenti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fiorenti using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fiorenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiorenti works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiorenti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiorenti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiorenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiorenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.