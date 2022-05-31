Dr. Charles Fischman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Fischman, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Fischman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Fischman works at
Locations
Indian River Primary Care PA1715 37th Pl Fl 2, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 794-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fischman has been my primary care and pulmonologist for 9 years. He is an excellent physician. His diagnoses/treatments saved my life.
About Dr. Charles Fischman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1255314365
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- University Miami
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
