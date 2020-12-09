See All Pediatric Urologists in Loxahatchee, FL
Dr. Charles Flack, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.1 (48)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Flack, MD

Dr. Charles Flack, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, St. Mary's Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Flack works at Palms Beach County Office in Loxahatchee, FL with other offices in Port St Lucie, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Boca Raton, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palms Beach County Office
    12957 Palms West Dr Ste 103, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 736-7313
  2. 2
    1850 SW Fountainview Blvd Ste 104, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 736-7313
  3. 3
    5325 Greenwood Ave Ste 203, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 736-7313
  4. 4
    Palm Beach Pediatric Urology - Boca Raton
    9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 736-7313
  5. 5
    Palm Beach Pediatric Urology - West Palm Beach
    10301 Hagen Ranch Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 736-7313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordee
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (19)
    About Dr. Charles Flack, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497729727
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • College of Wooster
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Flack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flack has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Flack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

