Overview of Dr. Charles Fleisher, MD

Dr. Charles Fleisher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine.



Dr. Fleisher works at MIVIP Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.