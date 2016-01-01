Overview of Dr. Charles Flippen, MD

Dr. Charles Flippen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Flippen works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.