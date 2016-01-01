Dr. Charles Flippen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flippen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Flippen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Flippen, MD
Dr. Charles Flippen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Flippen works at
Dr. Flippen's Office Locations
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 853-8639
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 596-7157
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Flippen, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063437879
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital|University Of Md Med Sys
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flippen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flippen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Flippen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Flippen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flippen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Flippen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flippen.
