Overview of Dr. Charles Floyd, MD

Dr. Charles Floyd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.



Dr. Floyd works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.