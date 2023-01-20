See All Psychiatrists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Charles Francke III, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Francke III, MD

Dr. Charles Francke III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Louisville.

Dr. Francke III works at CHARLES F FRANCKE, MD in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Francke III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charles F Francke, MD
    8135 New La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 423-1997

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 20, 2023
Very helpful with my treatment plan and navigating prescription coverage.
— Jan 20, 2023
About Dr. Charles Francke III, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • 1053535278
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Louisville
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Francke III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Francke III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Francke III works at CHARLES F FRANCKE, MD in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Francke III’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Francke III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francke III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francke III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francke III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

