Dr. Charles Frankel, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Frankel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Frankel works at Santa Monica Gastroenterology in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Gastroenterology
    1919 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-1871
  2. 2
    Hertz Frankel Katkov Wishingrad
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 360W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-1871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 23, 2021
    I was very impressed. Dr. Frankel listened to me and as a result had 2 tests run on me. One was done a week ago, the other yesterday. How surprised I was when 6:00 p.m. rolled around this evening (a Saturday) and he called me with the results. He said I have options for some of my symptoms and will discuss them in depth when I see him in 2 weeks. He answered many of my questions and was very knowledgeable about the contents of copies of reports I gave him regarding tests I had taken in the past. He was interested and caring. I am grateful to my internist for recommending him.
    — May 23, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Frankel, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frankel works at Santa Monica Gastroenterology in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Frankel’s profile.

    Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

