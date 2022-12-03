Overview of Dr. Charles Franklin, MD

Dr. Charles Franklin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Abington Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Franklin works at Rheumatic Disease Associates in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.