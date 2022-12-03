Dr. Charles Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Franklin, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Franklin, MD
Dr. Charles Franklin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Abington Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Franklin's Office Locations
Rheumatic Disease Associates Ltd.2360 MARYLAND RD, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (215) 657-6776Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Rheumatic Disease Associates599 W State St Ste 310, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 893-6780Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Langhorne Office1717 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 101, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 657-6776Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Franklin is compassionate and understands my pain and listens. I feel as though I have a say in my treatment. Once he diagnosed me, he was able to get me on medications that have given me much relief.
About Dr. Charles Franklin, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franklin has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franklin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Franklin speaks French.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
