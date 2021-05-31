Dr. Franz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Franz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Franz, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Dr. Franz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mountain State Medical Specialties Pllc120 Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 624-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Franz?
Very nice, pleasant, compassionate
About Dr. Charles Franz, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1215973995
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franz works at
Dr. Franz has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Franz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.