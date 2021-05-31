Overview

Dr. Charles Franz, MD is a Dermatologist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Franz works at Mountain State Medical Specialties in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.