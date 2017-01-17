Overview

Dr. Charles Friedman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Pain Relief Centers in Pinellas Park, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.