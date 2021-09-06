Dr. Charles Friel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Friel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Friel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Friel works at
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 243-9970
- University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Dr. Friel did a very complicated colon resection that involved removing my appendix due to the spread of infection as well. 5+ hours of surgery and he did an amazing job.
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- University Of Minnesota
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Bowdoin College
- General Surgery
Dr. Friel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friel works at
Dr. Friel has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Friel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friel.
