Dr. Charles Fuenzalida, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Fuenzalida, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Fuenzalida works at
Locations
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Lone Tree10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 103, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0183Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Suite 3001444 S Potomac St Ste 300, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 963-0184Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He very patiently explains options and procedures. I trust him to make decisions that are right for my problems.
About Dr. Charles Fuenzalida, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1730175688
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuenzalida has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuenzalida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuenzalida has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuenzalida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fuenzalida speaks Russian and Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuenzalida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuenzalida.
