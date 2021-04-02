Overview

Dr. Charles Fuenzalida, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Fuenzalida works at Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.