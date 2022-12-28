See All Hand Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Charles Funderburk Jr, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (81)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Funderburk Jr, MD

Dr. Charles Funderburk Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Funderburk Jr works at McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Funderburk Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic
    9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 230-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mcbride Clinic Inc.
    400 N Bryant Ave, Edmond, OK 73034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 230-9200
  3. 3
    Mcbride Clinic Inc.
    1110 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 232-0341
  4. 4
    Mcbride Outpatient Surgery Center
    9801 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 230-9226

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger Release
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger Release
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 28, 2022
    Dr. Funderburk was very personable and clearly explained my condition. I never felt rushed and all questions were answered. A very friendly staff also.
    About Dr. Charles Funderburk Jr, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558369892
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Funderburk Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funderburk Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Funderburk Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Funderburk Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Funderburk Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funderburk Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Funderburk Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funderburk Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funderburk Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funderburk Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

