Overview of Dr. Charles Gaba, MD

Dr. Charles Gaba, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med



Dr. Gaba works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.