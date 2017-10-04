Overview of Dr. Charles Gage, MD

Dr. Charles Gage, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Gage works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Wound Repair and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.