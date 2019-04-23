Overview of Dr. Charles Galanis, MD

Dr. Charles Galanis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Galanis works at John M. Anastasatos M.d. Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Chicago, IL and Northfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.