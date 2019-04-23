See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Charles Galanis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Galanis, MD

Dr. Charles Galanis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Galanis works at John M. Anastasatos M.d. Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Chicago, IL and Northfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Galanis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    John M. Anastasatos M.d. Inc.
    436 N Bedford Dr Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 858-8930
  2. 2
    Downtown Chicago Location
    737 N Michigan Ave Ste 1045, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 441-4441
  3. 3
    North Shore Location
    330 W Frontage Rd, Northfield, IL 60093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 441-4441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Hospital

Aging Face
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 23, 2019
    Dr. Galanis performed my breast augmentation and I am so happy with the results. He was very attentive to questions and concerns right from the beginning. He also was informative about what was to be expected and was available for any questions after the surgery.
    — Apr 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Charles Galanis, MD
    About Dr. Charles Galanis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407902190
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    Internship
    • Johns Hokpins Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Galanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galanis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Galanis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galanis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

