Dr. Charles Galea, MD
Dr. Charles Galea, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine & Surgery - University of Malta and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health, Appling Hospital, Coffee Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.
Satilla Rheumatology & Internal Medicine615 Pendleton St Ste A, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 302-1325
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
- Appling Hospital
- Coffee Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been extremely happy and satisfied with the services I receive from Dr. Galea's practice. Very professional and friendly. If I have a health question, they have the answer or will find the answer to help me. I highly recommend this office to everyone.
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Faculty of Medicine &amp; Surgery - University of Malta
Dr. Galea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galea has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Galea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galea.
