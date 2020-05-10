Dr. Garbarino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Garbarino, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Garbarino, MD
Dr. Charles Garbarino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Garbarino's Office Locations
Coy Garbarino and Wasserstein Mds405 Northfield Ave Ste LL2, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-4442
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Garbarino has been my children’s doctor since they were born. He also was my niece and nephew’s doctor. He takes his time and check out my children and answer any questions myself or my family may have. When I relocated out of state I wish I could have pa led him up and moved him near us lol.
About Dr. Charles Garbarino, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952326522
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garbarino accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garbarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garbarino speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garbarino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garbarino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garbarino, there are benefits to both methods.