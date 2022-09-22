Dr. Charles Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Garcia, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Garcia, MD
Dr. Charles Garcia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Charles A. Garcia M.d. P.A.1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1504, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 659-3937
Clear Lake15 Professional Park Dr Ste 15, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 659-3937
Jasper Eye Center341 W Houston St, Jasper, TX 75951 Directions (409) 777-4748
East Houston Eye Center12970 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 453-3521MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Museum District Eye Center4704 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 333-0151Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went for retina exam, had a detachment. Super helpful and great suggestions for keeping my eyes healthy
About Dr. Charles Garcia, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821093626
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Med At Houston|Hermann Hosp-U Tex
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Stye, Pterygium and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.