Overview of Dr. Charles Garcia, MD

Dr. Charles Garcia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Heard Clinic in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX and Jasper, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Pterygium and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.