Dr. Charles Garner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Garner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Garner works at
Locations
Winyah Surgical Specialists14490 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Directions (843) 545-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Winyah Surgical Specialists put the CARE back in Healthcare! Two brilliant surgeons with a staff that cares about every patient that walks through their door. Dr Garner will spend as much time with each patient as they need. You won’t find a more experienced kinder surgeon.
About Dr. Charles Garner, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1083658231
Education & Certifications
- Roanoke Meml Hospital
- Med University SC
- Medical University of South Carolina
