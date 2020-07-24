Overview of Dr. Charles Garnette, MD

Dr. Charles Garnette, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Garnette works at Orlando Health in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.