Dr. Charles Garramone, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Davie, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Charles Garramone, DO

Dr. Charles Garramone, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Davie, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Garramone works at The Garramone Center in Davie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nipple Reconstruction, Breast Reconstruction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garramone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Institute PA
    4725 Volunteer Rd Ste 202, Davie, FL 33330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 752-7842

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Reconstruction
Liposuction
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Reconstruction
Liposuction

Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Oct 23, 2020
My experience with Dr. Garramone was excellent. He did my surgery in Feb. 2017. The pre-op visit was pleasant and informative, the surgery day went very well, and the post op visit also. I did not have nipple grafting after reading about high risk of complications, and at my age at the time, 65, it just isn’t important.
JS — Oct 23, 2020
About Dr. Charles Garramone, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578540142
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Garramone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garramone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Garramone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Garramone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Garramone works at The Garramone Center in Davie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Garramone’s profile.

Dr. Garramone has seen patients for Nipple Reconstruction, Breast Reconstruction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garramone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Garramone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garramone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garramone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garramone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

