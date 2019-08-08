See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Charles Garten, MD

Sports Medicine
4.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Garten, MD

Dr. Charles Garten, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Garten works at Paragon Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garten's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paragon Sports Medicine
    3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 270-8978

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital

Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 08, 2019
    Dr. Garten saw my 11-year-old as a 2nd opinion on her patellar tendonitis. It was taking a long time to heal, and my daughter was afraid to straighten her knee bc she thought she would damage it further. We were brought right into the exam room and had her x-rays completed even before her scheduled appt time. Dr. Garten extensively examined both knees/hips and did an ultrasound to assess the injury in her tendon. We now feel good about her PT because we saw for ourselves that there was no lasting damage to the tendon. Dr. Garten prescribed a compounded pain cream and wrote a new PT order for her therapist. He saw no need to recommend any other treatments for her. Dr. Garten has a great way with kids, and he convinced my daughter that she would be okay pushing her knee a little in PT in order to improve its healing progress. She is already trying harder to straighten it. With a little luck, she will be back to playing with her National Premier League soccer team in a few weeks.
    Dawn — Aug 08, 2019
    About Dr. Charles Garten, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942234281
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Med Institute
    Internship
    • Bowman Gray School Of Med Of Wake Forest University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Garten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garten works at Paragon Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Garten’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Garten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

