Dr. Charles Garten, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Garten, MD
Dr. Charles Garten, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Garten works at
Dr. Garten's Office Locations
Paragon Sports Medicine3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 250, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (470) 270-8978
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garten saw my 11-year-old as a 2nd opinion on her patellar tendonitis. It was taking a long time to heal, and my daughter was afraid to straighten her knee bc she thought she would damage it further. We were brought right into the exam room and had her x-rays completed even before her scheduled appt time. Dr. Garten extensively examined both knees/hips and did an ultrasound to assess the injury in her tendon. We now feel good about her PT because we saw for ourselves that there was no lasting damage to the tendon. Dr. Garten prescribed a compounded pain cream and wrote a new PT order for her therapist. He saw no need to recommend any other treatments for her. Dr. Garten has a great way with kids, and he convinced my daughter that she would be okay pushing her knee a little in PT in order to improve its healing progress. She is already trying harder to straighten it. With a little luck, she will be back to playing with her National Premier League soccer team in a few weeks.
About Dr. Charles Garten, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942234281
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Med Institute
- Bowman Gray School Of Med Of Wake Forest University
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Tennessee
- Family Practice
Dr. Garten speaks Spanish.
