Dr. Charles Gbur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gbur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Gbur, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Gbur, MD
Dr. Charles Gbur, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.
Dr. Gbur works at
Dr. Gbur's Office Locations
-
1
McLaren St. Luke's Cardiothoracic Surgeons6005 Monclova Rd Ste 220, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 482-9761Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Ohio Heart and Vascular Consultants5705 Monclova Rd Ste 201, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 324-1249
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gbur?
He's a good cardiologist. I went for a second opinion only to find out Dr. Gbur was on the right track.
About Dr. Charles Gbur, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184626483
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gbur has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gbur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gbur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gbur works at
Dr. Gbur has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gbur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gbur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gbur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gbur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gbur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.