Dr. Charles Gellido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gellido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Gellido, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Gellido, MD
Dr. Charles Gellido, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Union, NJ. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Jacobi Medical Center.
Dr. Gellido works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gellido's Office Locations
-
1
Igea Brain, Spine & Orthopedics in Union1057 Commerce Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (866) 467-1770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Anil Nair, MD, FAANS83 Hanover Rd Ste 280, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (866) 467-1770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Charles Gellido, MD883 Poole Ave Ste 3, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (866) 467-1770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Anil Nair, MD, FAANS633 From Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (866) 467-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Jacobi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gellido?
Dr Gellido was kind and respectful. He was thorough in his exam and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Charles Gellido, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1124116942
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Of Med
- University of Santo Tomas
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gellido has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gellido accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gellido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gellido works at
Dr. Gellido has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gellido on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gellido speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gellido. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gellido.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gellido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gellido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.