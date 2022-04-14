Dr. Geringer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Geringer, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Geringer, MD
Dr. Charles Geringer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Dr. Geringer works at
Dr. Geringer's Office Locations
Tajudeen Ogbara M.d. Sc3700 W 203rd St Ste 201, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 503-3295
Cardiovascular Care Associates Sc3800 W 203rd St Ste 209, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2884
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I must say, I am truly impressed with Dr. Geringer’s practice and attentiveness. He answers all questions until you have a clear understanding and I never feel rushed during my visit. This kind of personal experience is no longer the norm in healthcare these days. Very refreshing. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Charles Geringer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1235195702
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geringer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geringer has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Geringer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geringer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.