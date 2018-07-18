Overview of Dr. Charles Gilliland, MD

Dr. Charles Gilliland, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and King's Daughters Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.