Sports Medicine Doctors in Ashland, KY
Dr. Charles Gilliland, MD

Sports Medicine
3.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Ashland, KY
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Gilliland, MD

Dr. Charles Gilliland, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and King's Daughters Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gilliland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    617 23rd St, Ashland, KY 41101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 327-0036
  2. 2
    King's Daughters Orthpdcs/Sprts
    613 23rd St Ste G30, Ashland, KY 41101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 327-0036
  3. 3
    Marshall Orthopaedics
    1600 Medical Center Dr Ste G500, Huntington, WV 25701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 691-1262
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Marshall Sports Medicine
    2211 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 691-1880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cabell Huntington Hospital
  • King's Daughters Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis




Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 18, 2018
    I have seen Dr. Galliland several times. He has excellent bedside manner. He gave me a shot in my shoulder the first time i ever seen him and truly I didn’t even feel it and I’m terribly afraid of needles. I was so thankful?? He is an excellent doctor in my opinion. The staff is excellent as well. The trainer came in and told me exercises to do to help. Complete thumbs ???? Up for this Doctor and staff??????
    Jamie Sue Murphy in Ashland, KY — Jul 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Gilliland, MD
    About Dr. Charles Gilliland, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366646192
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Marshall University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Gilliland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilliland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilliland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilliland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilliland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilliland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilliland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilliland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

