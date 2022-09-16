Dr. Charles Glassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Glassman, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Glassman, MD
Dr. Charles Glassman, MD is an Urology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Glassman works at
Dr. Glassman's Office Locations
-
1
White Plains Office122 Maple Ave, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 949-7556
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glassman?
This guy has been my urologist for years. He is tremendously skilled, and has a terrific bedside manner.
About Dr. Charles Glassman, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1447327051
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- University of California San Francisco
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glassman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glassman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glassman works at
Dr. Glassman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glassman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Glassman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glassman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.