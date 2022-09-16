Overview of Dr. Charles Glassman, MD

Dr. Charles Glassman, MD is an Urology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Glassman works at Advanced Urology in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.