Dr. Charles Goldfarb, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.2 (52)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Charles Goldfarb, MD

Dr. Charles Goldfarb, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Goldfarb works at Washington Univ Orthopedics in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO and Town and Country, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Goldfarb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Louis Children's Hospital
    1 Childrens Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 747-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedics Chesterfield
    14532 South Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 514-3500
  3. 3
    St Louis Childrens Hospital Specialty Care Center
    13001 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 1C, Town and Country, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 514-3500
  4. 4
    Washington Univ Orthopaedics
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 514-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Ganglion Cyst
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Ectrodactyly - Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Gout Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radial Ray Agenesis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 16, 2022
    Willing to talk on the phone and email before and after the appointment. One of few experts in the county on Macrodactyly.
    — Mar 16, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Goldfarb, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871511352
    Education & Certifications

    • Mary Stern
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Williams
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Goldfarb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldfarb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldfarb has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.

