Dr. Charles Goodman, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Goodman, MD
Dr. Charles Goodman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
Charles D Goodman MD Inc18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 706, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 993-8191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goodman was my son’s pediatrician for 20 years. When my son was born, Dr G’s practice was in West Hills and we lived in Agoura. But even when he moved his practice to Northridge I was more than willing to make the drive to keep him as my son’s doctor. Dr Goodman is as knowledgeable & treats his patients better than any “concierge dr” without the high prices. He is warm, funny, caring, great with kids of all ages & exceptionally well educated & informed. Over the years, my son struggled with some health issues & I trusted Dr Goodman without hesitation. His wife & office staff are just as wonderful, caring & extremely efficient. My son is now 21 yrs old & can no longer see a pediatrician, although we both wish Dr Goodman could be his doctor for the rest of his life. Thank you for all the years of your dedication to the health & care of my son and all the other children I’m sure you take such great care of.
About Dr. Charles Goodman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1336163807
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- La Co Usc Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
