Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Goodwin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Hardin, Clark Memorial Health, Harrison County Hospital, Norton Hospital, Physicians' Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Goodwin's Office Locations
First Urology, PSC101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-3899
First Urology Psc100 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 584-3140
First Urology Psc313 Federal Dr Nw, Corydon, IN 47112 Directions (812) 282-3899
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Clark Memorial Health
- Harrison County Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Goodwin to anyone I know. He has been completely understanding of my concerns & answers all my questions with enough detail for me to understand any treatment or procedures. He is always friendly, professional & genuinely concerned for my well being, that has not always seemed to be the case with previous Drs.
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1710001607
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodwin has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwin.
