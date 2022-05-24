Overview of Dr. Charles Gordon, MD

Dr. Charles Gordon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Gordon works at Precision Spine Care in Longview, TX with other offices in Forney, TX, Tyler, TX, Texarkana, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.