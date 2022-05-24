Dr. Charles Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Charles Gordon, MD
Dr. Charles Gordon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
-
1
Altus Hospice of Longview Lp5016 Gilmer Rd, Longview, TX 75604 Directions (903) 653-1823Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
2
Precision Spine Care - Forney101 N FM 548 Ste 100, Forney, TX 75126 Directions (469) 552-2731Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
3
Precision Spine Care - Tyler2737 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-6000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
4
Precision Spine Care Texarkana1802 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 306-0711Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
-
5
Precision Spine Care4500 Hillcrest Rd Ste 145, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 440-1590
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
Dr Gordon is the best. He and James took great care of me. Absolutely no issues after my 360 spinal fusion.
About Dr. Charles Gordon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164535142
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery Medical College Of Virginia
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- General Surgery Medical College Of Virginia
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas Tech University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
238 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.