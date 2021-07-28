Dr. Charles Gottlieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Gottlieb, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Gottlieb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Doylestown Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Abington Medical Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Levy Medical Plaza1235 Old York Rd Ste 110, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding. He is compassionate and caring. More that 20 years ago he recognized my symptoms which are more common to women when I was admitted to the emergency room on a Sunday morning. I have said he saved my life and I don’t think I’m exaggerating because my mother (different time, different place) was not treated appropriately. She died at 69, I’m looking forward to my 84th bday.
About Dr. Charles Gottlieb, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1710977533
Education & Certifications
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus|University Of Pa Health System
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Doylestown Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
