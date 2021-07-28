Overview

Dr. Charles Gottlieb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Doylestown Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Gottlieb works at Abington Medical Specialists in Horsham, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.