Overview

Dr. Charles Grayson, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Grayson works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery At Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.