Dr. Charles Greenberg, MD

Oncology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Charles Greenberg, MD

Dr. Charles Greenberg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Greenberg works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Anemia

Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease
Thrombocytosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Hemophilia A
Lymphocytosis
Maternal Anemia
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Plasmapheresis
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Thalassemia
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin K Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2015
    Dr Greenberg spent more time than normal helping me identify sources to aide in diagnosis. He gave me excellent information on my illness and how to monitor it.
    Laura in Charleston, SC — Dec 18, 2015
    About Dr. Charles Greenberg, MD

    • Oncology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1922181189
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California-San Francisco
    • University Of Minnesota
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
    • Hematology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Greenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

