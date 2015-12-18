Dr. Charles Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Greenberg, MD
Dr. Charles Greenberg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Greenberg spent more time than normal helping me identify sources to aide in diagnosis. He gave me excellent information on my illness and how to monitor it.
- Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1922181189
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University Of Minnesota
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
