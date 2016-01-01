Overview of Dr. Charles Griffith, MD

Dr. Charles Griffith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Griffith works at UK HealthCare in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.