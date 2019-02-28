Overview

Dr. Charles Grigsby Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital, Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Grigsby Jr works at Ephraim Mcdowell Heart & Vascular Institute in Danville, KY with other offices in Stanford, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Cardiomyopathy and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.