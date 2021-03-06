Dr. Grimshaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Grimshaw, MD
Overview of Dr. Charles Grimshaw, MD
Dr. Charles Grimshaw, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med|Tx a &amp; M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.
Dr. Grimshaw works at
Dr. Grimshaw's Office Locations
Christian Hospital Orthopedics & Spine Surgeons11125 Dunn Rd Ste 301, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 953-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grimshaw made sure I understood the next steps in my treatment. He listened to me and made adjustment when I had a concern about a test. I highly recommend Dr. Grimshaw.
About Dr. Charles Grimshaw, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851590673
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED|Baylor University|Ut Houston
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Tx a &amp; M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med|Tx a &amp;amp; M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grimshaw using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grimshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimshaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.